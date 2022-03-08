(Video) ‘He’s the messiah’ – UFC’s Paddy Pimblett on bringing a fight to Anfield and waxing lyrical about Klopp

Paddy Pimblett, otherwise known to his fans as Paddy the Baddy, shared his appreciation for Jurgen Klopp ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League meeting with Inter Milan.

The Scouser discussed his hope to bring a fight to Merseyside and, specifically, Anfield.

With clubs moving towards a business model where stadiums are used more regularly in the hosting of events (sporting or otherwise), it’s certainly conceivable that we could see a UFC fight make it to Anfield sometime in the near future.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

