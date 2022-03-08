(Video) Martinez hilariously gives up on 1v1 after noticing he’s up against Van Dijk

Lautaro Martinez had commentators chuckling in the first half of action at Anfield after avoiding a one-v-one with Virgil van Dijk.

The Argentine was put through courtesy of a superb pass, though appeared to give up on the idea of outsprinting the centre-half after realising the Dutchman was his opponent.

The 24-year-old appeared to have rediscovered his scoring boots in his club’s prior league meeting with bottom-placed Serie A outfit Salernitana, registering a hat-trick against the Garnets.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

El poder intimidatorio de Virgil Van Dijk a campo abierto resumido en un vídeo. Lautaro Martínez ni se plantea ganarle un balón al espacio. El mejor central del mundo. pic.twitter.com/55znMweDma — Albert Ortega (@AlbertOrtegaES1) March 8, 2022