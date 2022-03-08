(Video) Martinez hilariously gives up on 1v1 after noticing he’s up against Van Dijk

Posted by
(Video) Martinez hilariously gives up on 1v1 after noticing he’s up against Van Dijk

Lautaro Martinez had commentators chuckling in the first half of action at Anfield after avoiding a one-v-one with Virgil van Dijk.

The Argentine was put through courtesy of a superb pass, though appeared to give up on the idea of outsprinting the centre-half after realising the Dutchman was his opponent.

The 24-year-old appeared to have rediscovered his scoring boots in his club’s prior league meeting with bottom-placed Serie A outfit Salernitana, registering a hat-trick against the Garnets.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top