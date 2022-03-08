(Video) Salah’s cheeky response as Liverpool star addresses concerns over shooting troubles v Inter

Mo Salah joked that he could end up scoring a hat-trick in Liverpool’s next game after another goalless outing for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

The Egyptian frustratingly hit the post twice in the second-half, with the Merseysiders succumbing to a 1-0 defeat at Anfield against Inter Milan.

The aggregate score (2-1) was enough to see the side through, however, with two goals previously registered at the San Siro proving more than pivotal.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

"I hit the post twice but it's ok. Maybe next game I can score three." 😅 A rare game without a goal for Mo Salah but he's more than happy to sacrifice the goals for Champions League progression… 🎙 @ReshminTV | #UCL pic.twitter.com/Z8S1Cnujqm — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 8, 2022