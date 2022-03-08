(Video) Sanchez sent off for another studs-up tackle on Fabinho

Posted by
Alexis Sanchez was shown his second yellow card after catching another Red with a poor, studs-up challenge, having been previously punished for a challenge on Thiago Alcantara’s knee earlier in proceedings.

The former Arsenal star was handed his marching orders after going in late on Fabinho in the second-half of Liverpool’s Round of 16 meeting with Inter Milan.

The Chilean’s teammate, Lautaro Martinez, had provided the visitors with some hope with a stunning long-range effort to cut the aggregate deficit in half.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports:

