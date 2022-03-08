(Video) ‘That’s what he has’ – Ferdinand spots one Liverpool star doing something very typical of Steven Gerrard & Kevin de Bruyne

Rio Ferdinand noticed that Trent Alexander-Arnold’s marauding runs often sees the Liverpool fullback occupy spaces more typically taken by the likes of Kevin de Bruyne and, previously, Steven Gerrard.

The former Manchester United star was analysing the 23-year-old’s role in assisting Sadio Mane’s winner against West Ham.

The Academy graduate has been in scintillating form this term, registering 17 assists in 33 games (across all competitions).

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

