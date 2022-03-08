(Video) Watch on-loan Liverpool star Neco Williams’ insanely good half-volley goal in Championship thrashing

Neco Williams scored a phenomenal effort for Fulham as Marco Silva’s men ran rampant against Swansea to the tune of five goals with only one effort in reply.

The Welshman got on the end of a headed clearance from the box, calmly controlling the ball with his chest before unleashing a wicked half-volley to beat the ‘keeper in the second-half.

The Liverpool loanee grabbed two goals on the day to help his side on to a big win in the Championship and entrench their lead at the top.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @TotalSwansTV: