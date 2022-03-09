45,000 votes cast on world’s best player between Salah, Mbappe & Haaland – one clear winner emerging from Sky Sports poll

Liverpool’s Mo Salah currently holds a significant lead over Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland over who the public believe deserves to be acknowledged as thr world’s best player.

The poll conducted by Sky Sports wanted to see who fans expected would potentially overtake the likes of Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in a debate that has been dominated by the pair for many years.

VOTE: Who is the best player in the world right now? 🌍💬 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 9, 2022

As things currently stand at the time of writing, the Egyptian international is firmly in the lead with 54.5% of the vote from a pool containing 43,158 entries.

Having enjoyed a spectacular season in Merseyside this term, registering 37 goal contributions in 34 games (across all competitions).

Our No.11 has struggled slightly since his return from the AFCON, however, four goals in eight games should hardly be considered disastrous with regard to his overall form (albeit, only half have come from open play).

The former Roma hitman was somewhat unfortunate, of course, to not have added two further efforts to his tally for the campaign against Inter Milan, with two attempts striking the bar.

It’s been a slower re-start for Salah than many expected, though we’d expect the 29-year-old to start hitting his stride again in the near future.

