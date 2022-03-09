Fan needing medical attention at Anfield during Inter clash now ‘absolutely fine’ – David Lynch

One supporter who required medical aid at Anfield during Liverpool’s meeting with Inter Milan in the Champions League has fortunately survived the ordeal.

This comes via a tweet from David Lynch, with the reporter sharing that the individual in question had ‘suffered a mild angina attack’.

Some good news: I’m told the fan who took ill at Anfield last night suffered a mild angina attack and is now thankfully absolutely fine. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) March 9, 2022

Play had taken a brief pause to allow club doctor Jim Moxon and physio Chris Morgan, as shared online by The Athletic’s James Pearce, to attend to the spectator.

We’re absolutely delighted to hear that the medical staff on hand made a difference and that the affected fan is now recovering.

It’s a horrible thing in any sport to see fans hurt in the middle of a game and we’re immensely grateful to have a world-class array of physicians and medics on hand to help provide support at the drop of a hat.

We at the Empire of the Kop would like to send our thoughts and best wishes to the supporter in question and hope for a smooth recovery.

