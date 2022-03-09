‘Far from our best’ – Andy Robertson on a poor result amidst Champions League progression

Andy Robertson was part of a Liverpool team that suffered only their third defeat of the season but still booked their place in the Champions League quarter finals.

Our No.26 did a good job on the left-wing and kept out any major attacking issues from Inter Milan and Denzel Dumfries, for the vast majority of the game.

Lautaro Martinez’s solitary goal was not enough to put the Italians into the next round and the Scottish captain took to social media after the game, to share his thoughts.

The 27-year-old said: ‘Far from our best but into the last 8 🙌❤️ #YNWA’.

With the Reds aware that they were two goals ahead, there shouldn’t be too much need for anyone to over analyse a loss in Europe and at Anfield.

If we get through to the final by winning one leg and losing the next every time, there won’t be too many people complaining and so there’s no need to worry about our progression to the last eight again.

You can view the message on Robertson’s Instagram page:

