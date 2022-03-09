Ferdinand explains why Man City will pip Liverpool to the title despite Reds’ league momentum

Rio Ferdinand is convinced that Manchester City will secure the title over Liverpool after observing the former’s convincing 4-1 win over city rivals Manchester United.

Ralf Ragnick’s men were far from impressive in their meeting with the incumbent Premier League champions, with the latter responding emphatically after the Reds’ 1-0 win over West Ham.

“A lot of people are changing, saying Liverpool will be a team with momentum, but after the game at the weekend, I can’t see anything but Man City getting their hands on the Premier League,” the former centre-half was quoted as saying by the Mirror.

As the standings currently sit, the Merseysiders currently find themselves six points behind the Etihad-based outfit, albeit with a game in hand to play.

Assuming that we can manage to secure an away victory at the Amex Stadium in our upcoming visit to Brighton at the weekend, we’ll once again put pressure on the Cityzens ahead of their league clash at Crystal Palace on the following Monday.

With a potential margin of three points separating the two outfits once more, we shouldn’t be quick to rule out the league leaders succumbing to pressure and dropping further points down the line.

Given the quality at their disposal, of course, such opportunities to make up the difference will be few and far between, though we can rest assured that the club will be waiting patiently for an opening, if it does arise.

