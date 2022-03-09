“He doesn’t say many nice things” – Jordan Henderson reacts to a compliment from his Liverpool teammate

Jordan Henderson is the leader and captain of Liverpool, whether he’s in the starting line-up or not.

Speaking to BT Sport ahead of the second-leg against Inter Milan, our skipper was provided a quote from Andrew Robertson that praised his San Siro performance.

The 31-year-old said: “I was only on for 30 minutes! Yeah, it’s obviously nice from Robbo and he doesn’t say many nice things to me so I’ll take that!

“I was obviously disappointed not to start so I wanted to come on and make an impact, which hopefully I did”.

It seems that whenever Jurgen Klopp makes the decision not to start our No.14, he comes back with a huge performance off the bench or in the next game.

Always aware of the role of every player in the squad, he would never begrudge someone else playing in front of him but the Sunderland-born midfielder is desperate to be in the starting line-up for every game.

You can watch Henderson’s reaction to Robertson’s words (at 2:15) via @btsportfootball on Twitter:

🔴 Liverpool being a "second home"

📈 The rise of women's football in the city

👤 A role model in the changing room@rach_brown1 sits down with Reds captain @JHenderson 🤝#UCL pic.twitter.com/qKjTRXk77e — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 8, 2022

