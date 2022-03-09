‘He was cheating’ – Arsene Wenger slams Liverpool star after involvement in controversial Inter moment

Arsene Wenger has accused Fabinho of ‘cheating’ in his reaction to Alexis Sanchez’s studs-up tackle.

The Frenchman’s quotes come courtesy of a tweet from Sky Sports, with the former Arsenal boss suggesting that the Liverpool midfielder made more than a meal out of the Chilean’s challenge.

The 33-year-old struck his opponent’s ankle after a follow-through beyond the ball caught the Brazilian international, leading to a second yellow on the night and his dismissal from the field of play.

We’ve seen the incident heavily debated post-game by the likes of Rio Ferdinand and the BT Sports panel.

However, there can arguably be few complaints as far as the Inter Milan star is concerned given that he was handed a softer punishment than his prior, meaty challenge on Thiago Alcantara warranted.

We can understand why confusion may amount from such a decision that penalises a player for catching another player even if they first touch the ball, though the danger of showing studs in a tackle has to likewise be weighed up in such considerations.

