(Images) Inter Milan fans leave classy gesture at Anfield’s Hillsborough memorial before Champions League tie

Liverpool and Inter Milan took part in an intense battle on the pitch but before the match began, several Italian supporters paid their respects.

There are plenty of supporters (rightly) criticised for their use of the Hillsborough disaster to try and score points over our fans, with vile chanting and references.

On this occasion, it was refreshing to see a group of fans who had travelled from Milan ensuring that they acknowledged and honoured the memorial correctly before kick-off.

These fans are far removed from the incident and it’s a real show of class by them that they wanted to visit the memorial before the match, rather than trying to get another pint at the bar.

We are always quick to point out the faults of others but this really does deserve recognition as a massive show of understanding and respect from a fan base that seemed very different to the Roma supporters who came in 2018.

On behalf of all Liverpool supporters, thank you to these Inter Milan fans and best of luck for the rest of the season.

You can view the images of the Inter fans via @CarlIrvine1 on Twitter: