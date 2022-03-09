‘Let’s go’ – Naby Keita upbeat as he helps Liverpool progress to the last eight of the Champions League

Naby Keita was a second-half substitution that aided Liverpool’s progression into the next round of the Champions League, despite an Inter Milan victory.

Our No.8 came onto the pitch alongside Jordan Henderson, to replace Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones, just after the hour mark and after the red card to Alexis Sanchez.

Reflecting on a hard fought booking of our qualification to the next round, the Guinean took to his social media page to share his thoughts on the game.

READ MORE: ‘Far from our best’ – Andy Robertson on a poor result amidst Champions League progression

The 27-year-old said: ‘Quarterfinal – let’s go 👊🏽🔴 #nabylad #ynwa’.

It’s good to see that the former RB Leipzig man is so upbeat about our progression and he’s certainly been impressing of late, with the opportunities handed to him by Jurgen Klopp.

Now it’s just a matter of trying to tie down a starting role for some huge games on the horizon, all starting with Brighton at the weekend.

You can view the post on Keita’s Instagram page:

#Ep38 of The Red Nets Podcast: Dissecting a Trent myth, previewing Inter Milan… and more!