Liverpool feel Salah’s contract talks are ‘under control’ in latest Fabrizio Romano update

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Liverpool ‘still feel the situation is under control’ with regard to ongoing talks with Mo Salah over a contract extension.

The Egyptian has yet to agree fresh terms with the Reds, inspiring some concern across the fanbase as the summer window draws ever closer.

“It’s March, it’s getting dangerous, but at the same point, I’m told that Liverpool are still negotiating with Mo Salah, so they still feel the situation is under control, then let’s see,” the Sky Sports journalist told the Que Golazo YouTube channel (via This Is Futbol).

The former Roma frontman has enjoyed another spectacular season with Jurgen Klopp’s men, finding the net 19 times in just the English top-flight alone (across 25 outings).

Having allowed Gini Wijnaldum’s contract to run down last summer, one might be inclined to speculate that the club would be prepared to allow a repeat of such circumstances with our No.11 rather than sell him for a pittance before the next campaign begins.

If the reaction to the nature of the Dutchman’s exit is anything to go by, however, Liverpool are more than likely to see far heavier opposition to such an approach should the two parties involved fail to come to some kind of agreement.

