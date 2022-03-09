Liverpool hand first professional contract to 17-year-old who signed last year

Liverpool have confirmed that highly-rated youth prospect, Calum Scanlon, has put pen to paper on his first professional contract with the Merseyside-based outfit.

This update comes courtesy of the club’s official website, with the 17-year-old having first joined the Premier League outfit last year.

The teenager has thoroughly impressed in the youth ranks following his switch from Birmingham City.

With the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones excelling in the first-team, we’re constantly reminded of the importance of the Academy in contributing to some of the top talents we’ve seen grace the Anfield turf over the years.

Seeing Scanlon take the next step in his Liverpool career is a huge moment for the youngster and his family, and we at the Empire of the Kop will be keeping a close eye on the fullback’s progress.

With Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas setting high standards in the first-team, the starlet couldn’t have two stronger examples of how he can mould his game to catch the eyes of Jurgen Klopp and Co. and realise his potential.

