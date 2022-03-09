Liverpool make contact with La Liga outfit over seven-goal wonderkid who favours Mo Salah’s position – report

Liverpool have made contact with Villarreal over a possible summer switch for Yeremy Pino, as reported by El Desmarque (via Sport Witness).

The Merseysiders have been previously linked with the young Spaniard who has registered 11 goal contributions in 34 games (across all competitions) for Unai Emery’s men.

Having already secured the future of the left-flank with the acquisition of Luis Diaz (not to mention an alternative to Bobby Firmino in Diogo Jota), the teenager could represent potential cover for the Egyptian.

There’s much hope over the future of Kaide Gordon who can play on either flank, though Pino’s experience in the Spanish top-flight could tempt our recruitment team into looking ahead to the future – specifically one beyond our No.11.

It’s a strange prospect given how central a figure Salah has been for this Liverpool side since his move from Roma in 2017, though the reality is that some forward planning will be necessary regardless of whether or not the ex-Chelsea man’s contract is extended.

