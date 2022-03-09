Liverpool warned they could lose two top stars this summer; rival outfits will give them exactly what they want says ex-PL man

Gabriel Agbonlahor has warned Liverpool that Mo Salah and Sadio Mane will both be aware of the potential high demand for their services should they be allowed to depart in the summer.

Both attackers’ contracts are set to expire in 2023, alongside Bobby Firmino’s terms, with the Reds said to be in the middle of negotiations with the Egyptian international still.

“Mane and Salah want to play for Liverpool and the club know that,” the former Aston Villa hitman told Football Insider.

“With those two, wait until the end of the season and get it sorted then. I don’t think there’s a rush.

“It’s not affecting their play. They know if Liverpool won’t give them what they want they know they will get it somewhere else anyway and can leave in the summer.

“I don’t think there’s a worry for either of them.”

According to various reports, the major roadblocks to a potential deal centre on either (or a combination) of the length of the deal and the compensation proposed, with the club allegedly reluctant to commit to offering a long deal.

We’ve seen Gini Wijnaldum most recently fall victim to the tightly run ship that is Liverpool Football Club, with us refusing to meet the Dutchman’s demands to extend his stay at Anfield.

It’s a move that baffled many a fan given his importance to our set-up, though one that has perhaps made some amount of sense given how our former No.5 has struggled in his new surroundings in the French capital.

Regardless, to potentially allow a European rival to come in and snap up our top scorer for a pittance down the line (or, worst-case scenario, on a free in the summer of 2023) seems a risk too far on the basis of Salah’s recent form.

