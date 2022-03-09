“Nowhere near a yellow” – Jamie Carragher disagrees with the decision for Alexis Sanchez to be sent off against Liverpool

Alexis Sanchez’s red card seems to have been a polarising decision in the world of football and Jamie Carragher’s thoughts have now been thrown into the mix.

Speaking on CBS Sports, our former defender discussed how he felt it was harsh that the former Manchester United attacker was dismissed during the Champions League tie.

The 44-year-old said: “It’s probably just a foul, just, maybe and even that may be debatable.

“Sometimes you can have a situation where the ball is bouncing and you go with your studs, so you could think ‘you know you’re studs are going to go somewhere’ but even then I’d think it was harsh.

“But the fact he goes with his boot, it’s never, it’s nowhere near a yellow card”.

His opinion goes alongside that of Rio Ferdinand but against the thoughts of former Premier League referee Mark Halsey, with plenty of other fans and pundits providing their outlook too.

When so many people have so many differing opinions, it does go to show how hard the job of a top-class referee can be sometimes!

You can watch Carragher’s thoughts on the Sanchez sending off (at 2:30) courtesy of CBS Sport (via TruRedTVFIFA on YouTube):



