Potential change of agents for Liverpool-linked PL star could see Reds handed transfer boost

Liverpool’s prior reported interest in Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips could reignite with the aid of a potential change of agency for the 26-year-old.

This comes courtesy of Football Insider (via Caught Offside), with the publication claiming that the English international has been promised a potential move to the Reds by one agency keen to offer their services.

The holding midfielder’s current terms are set to expire in 2024, which does allow the West Yorkshire-based outfit some leeway with regard to any potential bids that come their way in the summer.

A significant barrier to a possible switch, of course, is the presence of our current world-class option in Fabinho, who at 28 years of age looks in no hurry to be calling it quits with his Liverpool career.

Only two years Phillips’ senior, it’s not a signing that would appear to make a massive amount of sense for the player unless the recruitment team see him playing a slightly more advanced role in the middle of the park.

At 26-years-old too, it would represent another rare foray beyond our preferred age range – so we’d be inclined to take any reported interest from our end with a pinch of salt.

