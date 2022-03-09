Pundit ‘so impressed’ with one Liverpool star who has shone after the winter break

Paul Robinson has been left thoroughly impressed by the performances of Liverpool’s winter signing, Luis Diaz.

The former shotstopper didn’t express the slightest bit of concern at the Colombian’s lack of goals in the famous red shirt.

“He has hit the ground running and he has certainly not needed a settling in period. He’s taken his first opportunity from Klopp,” the ex-England No.1 told Football Insider.

“I’m 100 per cent sure that goals will come because his performances are exceptional. He’s getting in the right areas and if that continues the goals will follow.

“I’ve been so impressed with him since he’s come to this country. He will soon start sharing the goalscoring burden with Salah, Mane and Jota.”

The former FC Porto attacker has only one goal to his name under Jurgen Klopp after a debut assist against Cardiff City was chalked off and handed to Diogo Jota instead.

As prior statistics have well-illustrated, the 25-year-old has been a consistent threat in opposition boxes since making the switch to Merseyside.

There will be certain kinks that Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff will perhaps wish to iron out come pre-season, though, for now, the wide man’s contributions on the pitch certainly more than complement our style.

We’re likewise of the firm belief that the goals will eventually come for Diaz on a regular basis, which is a frightening prospect for our rivals in light of the superb talent we have stocked already in the forward department.

