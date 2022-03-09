Sami Hyppia returns ‘home’ sharing pictures and videos of his return to Anfield for the visit of Inter Milan

Sami Hyypia was part of the 2005 Champions League winning Liverpool side and returned to Anfield to watch the current team play in the same competition.

It may be 17 years since the Istanbul heroics and 13 years since he departed Merseyside but the Finnish international still calls his former home stadium ‘home’.

Sharing pictures and videos on his Instagram stories, our former No.4 provided an insight to his return and what the day of a former hero entails.

From speaking with former Radio City presenter Steve Hothersall, in front of other guests in the hospitality section of the stadium, to picture opportunities with club record appearance holder Ian Callaghan – it looked like an eventful evening.

Although the result on the pitch may not have been what was first desired, his video of the Kop singing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ shows what our former captain missed most.

It’s amazing the connection that so many former players have with the club and you can see how much we mean to them, when moments and evenings like this occur.

You can view all the images and videos on Hyypia’s Instagram stories, here’s a couple of his uploads:

