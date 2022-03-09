‘The only thing left to say’ – Former Red gives an honest assessment as Liverpool progress to Champions League last eight

Liverpool may have fallen to a 1-0 loss at Anfield but the fist leg victory at the San Siro still meant progression in the Champions League.

There was plenty of discussion after the game as some disappointment crept in over the fact that the game was lost, disregarding the fact that we still progressed.

Assessing the disapproval and adding his own thoughts to the post-match social media world, former Red John Aldridge had his say on what he thought about the game.

The 63-year-old said: ‘The only thing left to say after that game is WE,RE THROUGH TO THE QUARTER FINALS.👍ynwa’.

That’s the attitude we all need, all that matters is that we are in the next round and hopefully we can learn from a rare defeat and use it as inspiration in the rest of the season.

There’s less than three months of the season to go and three competitions still to win, let’s hope we can use this experience to better our chances of winning all of them.

