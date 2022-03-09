(Video) Carragher convinced best player in world debate will be split between Salah and 23-year-old superstar

Jamie Carragher agreed football was heading into a new era with regard to the new generation of leaders emerging in the sport across the globe.

The former Liverpool star backed the debate over who the world’s best player is to revolve around the Reds’ current top scorer, Mo Salah, and PSG superstar, Kylian Mbappe.

The former has been heavily involved in such discussions of late with another superb campaign enjoyed for Jurgen Klopp’s men this term.

🗣 "They are the two that will split people now… a bit like how Messi and Ronaldo did!" @Carra23 is asked who the best player in the world is – and feels it is VERY close between two 🌍🏆 pic.twitter.com/MEHE90x2TS — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 9, 2022