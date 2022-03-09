(Video) City’s Stones weighs in on Guardiola calling Liverpool a ‘pain in the ass’

John Stones downplayed his manager, Pep Guardiola’s, prior comments on Liverpool, insisting that he and his fellow Manchester City teammates remained focused on themselves and their goals.

The former Barcelona boss had described the Reds as a ‘pain in the ass’ when discussing the Merseysiders’ persistence in providing a challenge domestically for the league title.

The Cityzens find themselves six points ahead of their rivals, albeit with the latter still possessing a game in hand and the opportunity to cut the deficit in half.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sony Sports:

Just a glimpse of the video with John Stones for @SonySportsNetwk

You can watch the entire chat tonight on Match Night Live at 1230am. pic.twitter.com/NKe72qFWvq — Manas Singh (@menacesingh) March 9, 2022