(Video) “It’s harsh” – Rio Ferdinand and Fara Williams don’t believe Alexis Sanchez should have been sent off for Inter Milan

Alexis Sanchez’s return to England saw him receive a red card, just as soon as Inter Milan had got themselves back into the tie against Liverpool.

Thankfully, the decision did kill the momentum of the Italians and Jurgen Klopp’s side were able to book their place in the quarter finals of the Champions League.

Debate was sparked on BT Sport after the game as Rio Ferdinand and Fara Williams discussed how they thought it shouldn’t have been a second yellow for the former Manchester United man.

Williams said: “I’m not having it, it frustrates me football nowadays, Sanchez is trying to help the ball on and you can see that’s his intentions… you can clearly see he’s tried to pull his leg out”.

To which Ferdinand agreed: “First and foremost he’s stupid for giving the referee an opportunity to make a decision, that’s something no one can debate.

“I still think it’s harsh to give another yellow card, it’s a foul yes – but I don’t believe it’s a yellow card”.

“He’s got sent off for passing the ball to someone”.

When a player’s studs up boot hits the ankle of an opponent, you’re always risking a straight red and so the awarding of a yellow does not seem as harsh as it was debated.

It’s a shame to see a player go and off and the course of a game change, from a referee’s decision but there seems little room for too much complaint on this one.

You can watch the video of Ferdinand and Williams on the Sanchez red via @btsportfootball on Twitter:

"I'm not having it." 😤 Was Alexis Sánchez unlucky to receive his marching orders for his second yellow card offence this evening? 🤔@rioferdy5 and @fara_williams47 believe so, @rach_brown1 not so much…#UCL pic.twitter.com/OCltrOR7ZR — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 8, 2022

