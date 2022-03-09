(Video) Luis Diaz denied late Liverpool equaliser after Arturo Vidal’s last-gasp block

Luis Diaz was a late substitution for Liverpool as he replaced Diogo Jota, in the hunt for an equaliser against Inter Milan.

It was obvious that, despite being reduced to 10-men following the dismissal of Alexis Sanchez, the Italians would have to try and score again in the final stages of the match.

Spotting this, Jurgen Klopp deployed his newest singing in the hope that he would be able to score or provide a goal – and he very nearly did.

The Colombian benefited from some solid defending by Trent Alexander-Arnold and then a fine passing move from our No.66, Jordan Henderson and Mo Salah.

The Scouser in our team then supplied a brilliant cross to our No.23 and provided him the opportunity to strike at goal but Arturo Vidal slid in out of nowhere, to block the ball from the Kop end net.

Our 25-year-old attacker tried a no-look finish as he attempted to drive the ball home but he ended up not wanting to look, all thanks to some fine defending from the veteran Chilean midfielder.

You can watch Vidal’s block on Diaz’s effort via @btsportfootball on Twitter:

Arturo Vidal displayed some serious courage with this block 😳🧱#UCL pic.twitter.com/dJ4GyMtTJL — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 8, 2022

