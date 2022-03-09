(Video) Mo Salah’s successive sublime Champions League touches against Inter Milan show his brilliant control of a ball

Mo Salah was unable to find the back of the net against Inter Milan but still managed to provide some moments of brilliance for Liverpool.

Our No.11 hit the post twice against the Italians and will be hoping that his goal scoring form returns soon, after failing to score in open play in his last four matches.

Despite the Egyptian King craving goals, we all know that there is much more to his game than simply putting the ball into the back of the net.

READ MORE: ‘Not the most convincing’ – Ex-Red on Liverpool’s performance against Inter Milan in the Champions League

During the Champion League match-up with Simone Inzaghi’s team, the 29-year-old provided two moments of brilliance as he effortlessly plucked the ball out of the air.

Near the start of the second half the man who used to ply his trade in Serie A showcased his talents, as he controlled a long ball to the right-wing perfectly and passed the ball inside to Thiago Alcantara.

He then found the ball heading his direction again as Fabinho chipped it out wide to him, it was no issue to Egypt’s captain as he once again controlled it with precision.

You can view Salah’s touches courtesy of CBS Sports (via Reddit user u/yummycrabz):

#Ep38 of The Red Nets Podcast: Dissecting a Trent myth, previewing Inter Milan… and more!