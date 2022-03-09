Virgil van Dijk’s two-word response to Liverpool progressing in the Champions League

Virgil van Dijk captained the Liverpool side that booked their place in the last eight of the Champions League for the fourth time in five years.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have become seasoned European competitors and look set to be in the mix of the business end of this season’s competition, despite a loss to Inter Milan.

Our two San Siro goals proved vital and were enough for the Reds to progress, our No.4 took to his social media pages after the game to share his joy on our qualification.

READ MORE: ‘Far from our best’ – Andy Robertson on a poor result amidst Champions League progression

The 30-year-old wrote: ‘Last 8!✌🏽’.

It was a simple message but little else needs to be said at this stage, our job was to get through and with the need of victory being so high in pretty much every other game this season – that was the game to lose.

A timely reminder that nothing will be handed to any of the players before the season ends and that there are countless teams who are good enough to beat us in every competition in this campaign.

You can view the post on van Dijk’s Instagram page:

#Ep38 of The Red Nets Podcast: Dissecting a Trent myth, previewing Inter Milan… and more!