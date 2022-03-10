‘Absolute nightmare’ – Ferdinand horrified by prospect of Owen’s Liverpool & Man City prediction coming true

Rio Ferdinand was full of praise for his old rivals in Liverpool, backing Jurgen Klopp’s men to remain in the discussion for a famous quadruple.

The Merseysiders have already secured one piece of silverware this season following a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea in the League Cup final.

“You can’t count them out – they’re that good a team,” the 43-year-old told BT Sport.

“On any given day, they beat anyone on the planet right now. They’ve got the power, they’ve got the resilience, they’ve got the character, they’ve got the know-how.

“It’s all positive at Liverpool at the moment. Yes, they’re chasing Man City but they’re within touching distance.”

The former Manchester United star was left a little horrified by the prospect of the Reds and Manchester City sharing the remaining three trophies between them, as per Michael Owen’s prediction.

“That is the worst scenario I could imagine – Liverpool and City sharing all the trophies. Absolute nightmare,” Ferdinand added.

READ MORE: Harvey Elliott opens up on ‘crazy experience’ after breaking Liverpool Champions League record

Should we manage to overcome Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup later this month, we’ll be in the Semi-Final of the remaining domestic cup competition and only four games away from reaching our third European final in five years.

In prior campaigns, our lack of comparative depth to the Cityzens would have meant that the prospect of us securing a veritable horde of trophies would have been somewhat slim.

However, with top recruitment seeing us possessing some superb options on the bench (to such an extent that Curtis Jones has at times been excluded from the matchday squad), there’s good cause to be excited about what the future may hold.

#Ep38 of The Red Nets Podcast: Dissecting a Trent myth, previewing Inter Milan… and more!