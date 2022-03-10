Adam Lallana on ‘third gear’ Liverpool performance that ‘doesn’t feel like a defeat’ to Inter Milan

Liverpool’s performance against Inter Milan was enough to see them qualify but Adam Lallana doesn’t believe too much should be read into the loss.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily podcast, the 33-year-old “I thought Liverpool were in total control in the first half, Inter played well in pockets, but I thought Liverpool played the game in third gear.

“They saw the job out professionally after Alexis Sanchez was sent off.”

“It doesn’t feel like a defeat, they were comfortable throughout, relatively dominant, and they went through.

“To be honest, I can’t believe they haven’t scored.”

Although we lost the game over 90 minutes, it does seem harsh for this game to be recorded as a loss and be on the almost perfect Anfield record of so many of our current squad.

We only needed to not lose the game by two goals to achieve a victory over two legs and with the chances created at home, we were really unlucky not to win again.

Hopefully this minor black mark on some of the players’ names will ensure that we don’t lose again this season!

