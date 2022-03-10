Adam Lallana’s ‘full belief’ that Brighton and Hove Albion can get a result against Liverpool

Adam Lallana spent six years with Liverpool and represented the club 178 times, before departing after we clinched our 19th league title in 2020.

Our former midfielder has already faced the Reds in a dramatic 2-2 draw this season and has been speaking ahead of the prospect of facing Jurgen Klopp’s side again.

Speaking with BBC Radio 5 Live, the 33-year-old said: “It’s always going to be difficult against Liverpool, but I’ve got full belief and confidence that we can get a result.

READ MORE: Liverpool enter the race with Borussia Dortmund to sign 20-year-old German forward

“In our last three games against them we’ve not lost, and that good form gives us confidence.

“We’ll take that into the game at the weekend.”

With our side needing a victory so much, this is perhaps not the game you would want in the chase against Manchester City to try and win the Premier League.

Let’s hope that the differing run of form of both sides will mean that we can come away from the AMEX Stadium with a much needed win, despite the confidence of our former player.

#Ep38 of The Red Nets Podcast: Dissecting a Trent myth, previewing Inter Milan… and more!