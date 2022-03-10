Damian Lewis spotted in Anfield bar and on the Kop as he enjoys a Champions League night under the lights

Damian Lewis’ most impressive trait is that he’s a Liverpool fan, not that he’s a Hollywood actor and star of Homeland and Band of Brothers.

The 51-year-old is a well-known supporter of the Reds and his latest visit to Anfield was spent very much in the company of the famous Taggy’s Bar.

Pictures with the bar staff and the owner were shared on the bar’s social media pages and they even managed to get him a ticket on the Kop for the game.

Unfortunately, the result wasn’t what the London-born actor would have hoped for but the aggregate score certainly was and we booked our place in the quarter-finals.

The atmosphere was still good though and there aren’t many things that compare to a European night at Anfield, once you attend your first you just want the next one to come.

As the teams get better and the competition gets closer to the end, the noise gets louder from our amazing and famous supporters.

