Diaz’s ‘surprise’ admission demonstrates exciting next stage of Liverpool’s recruitment strategy

Luis Diaz has shared his ‘surprise’ at how quickly he has settled into life in Merseyside following his £37.5m move to Liverpool in the winter window.

The Colombian international has yet to find the net on a regular basis for Jurgen Klopp’s men, scoring only one goal across nine appearances (in all competitions).

“It has been a bit of a surprise, yeah. This is how I wanted everything to work out,” the 25-year-old told liverpoolfc.com.

“I wanted to settle as quickly as possible, as I was saying before, and to get to know the style of play and feel comfortable.

“In training and on the field, I think I’ve managed to develop a good understanding with my teammates – and I think that’s been down to both them and the coaching staff, who have helped me in this settling-in period.”

A lack of goal contributions will inspire little in the way of concern from the Reds’ coaching staff, however, following a more than promising start with the Anfield-based outfit.

With us having built a side that fulfills Jurgen Klopp’s footballing vision, the challenge will be to sustain success by securing the next talents to pass the torch to.

Diogo Jota and Diaz represent ideal purchases in that regard, with both evidently more than capable of leading the line for the years to come (particularly once the latter discovers his scoring boots on a regular basis).

If the signing of the Colombian international is anything to go by, it would appear that we’re in more than safe hands with Julian Ward and his recruitment team with regard to the next stage of Liverpool’s ongoing evolution.

