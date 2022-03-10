Ex-Red on ‘absolutely phenomenal’ Luis Diaz and how he’s ’embarrassed’ he hadn’t heard of him before his Anfield arrival

Luis Diaz has certainly impressed many Liverpool fans since his arrival and one former Red has admitted his admiration and embarrassment at the signing of the Colombian.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Adam Lallana discussed how impressed he’s been with Jurgen Klopp’s latest acquisition: “I still can’t believe how well Diaz has settled, having been a player that has gone to Liverpool and knowing how difficult it was to settle.

“I am not sure what Diaz’s English is like. But coming from a different country in January, and to play the way he has played, is absolutely phenomenal.

READ MORE: ‘Van Dijk does very little’ – Thierry Henry criticises Virgil van Dijk after Champions League performance

“I was at Wembley, to see how he performed, I think he was Liverpool’s best player and most dynamic.

“I actually feel a little embarrassed that I hadn’t heard about him before. That just shows the level of recruitment at Liverpool.

“They have been spot on in that kind of £50million bracket. With Salah, Mane, Firmino and Jota. They have just got it right.”

Despite the fact we had faced him twice in our Champions League group, few knew too much about the 25-year-old attacker but he looks like the player we all saw on the compilation videos.

Thankfully we look to have secured another hidden gem and done so at a much lower fee that he will soon be worth, as his talents no doubt grow under our manager.

#Ep38 of The Red Nets Podcast: Dissecting a Trent myth, previewing Inter Milan… and more!