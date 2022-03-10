Graham Potter shares defiant Liverpool message ahead of Brighton clash: ‘They aren’t unbeatable’

Graham Potter has suggested that it won’t be impossible for his Brighton outfit to get a result against Liverpool on Saturday.

The Seagulls will need to quickly correct their horrific home form, however, with the hosts having not won a game at the Amex since a 2-0 victory against Brentford in late December.

“I think even Jurgen [Klopp] would say they [Liverpool] aren’t unbeatable. I think what it is fair to say is that they are one of the best teams in the world,” the Englishman was quoted as saying by Sussex Live.

“They have played at an incredible level for a consistent amount of time now.

“Full respect for them, for Jurgen, for his staff and players because of what they have achieved.”

It’s a challenge Jurgen Klopp’s men will certainly be more than wary of, however, as a potential banana skin on the road to catching up with league leaders Manchester City.

READ MORE: Diaz’s ‘surprise’ admission demonstrates exciting next stage of Liverpool’s recruitment strategy

We at the Empire of the Kop have a lot of respect for what Potter has achieved with the Seasiders, encouraging an attractive style of football despite limited resources.

Having fielded a strong-XI against Inter Milan midweek, we’d expect to see some changes made against Brighton at the weekend – something Potter’s outfit may look to capitalise on.

That having been said, with our quality in depth shining through this term, we’ve every reason to have faith in whatever XI Klopp puts out for our return to domestic action.

#Ep38 of The Red Nets Podcast: Dissecting a Trent myth, previewing Inter Milan… and more!