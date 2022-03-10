Harvey Elliott opens up on ‘crazy experience’ after breaking Liverpool Champions League record

Harvey Elliott admitted it was a proud moment for him to start for Liverpool in the 2-0 win at the San Siro in February.

The No.67’s appearance in the first-XI meant he became the youngest Red to start for the club in the Champions League, taking the mantle previously held by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“Yeah it’s a crazy experience,” the teenager told the BBC.

“To play at San Siro is one thing and to start the Champions League game and to play and obviously the boys to get the win it topped it off really.

“It’s a moment me and my family will remember.”

The two goals scored in Milan, courtesy of Bobby Firmino and Mo Salah, were enough to see the Merseysiders through to the quarter-finals despite a 1-0 defeat at Anfield.

To hold a record of such magnitude says a great deal about how much Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff trust the 18-year-old.

Given how well he started in the season, of course, linking up superbly with our Egyptian King and our No.66 down the right-flank, the attacker has already indicated how ready he is for first-team football with Liverpool.

With us still involved in the three remaining competitions after our Carabao Cup success, there’ll be plenty of opportunities down the line for Elliott to further impress in the middle of the park before the season’s out.

