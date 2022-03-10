‘If I could sign anybody’ – Steve McManaman on the one player he wants Liverpool to sign

Steve McManaman is still very much involved with Liverpool and is often spotted in and around the academy set-up at Kirkby,

Writing for horseracing.net (via the Sport Review), the 50-year-old wrote about which player he’d love to see at Anfield: ‘If I could sign anybody [for Liverpool] I would sign Mbappe. Even though he’s going to cost too much.

‘I thought he was brilliant at Monaco and then he went to Paris and has been great. Cristiano [Ronaldo] and [Lionel] Messi are coming to the end and Mbappe has been the one who has been standing up this year. He’s the real superstar’.

‘Then it’d be somebody like Erling Haaland – a centre-forward who would score you a load of goals.

‘But with this money and how much you would want, it just sets the dressing room on fire. For everyone else, you’d have to pay them.

‘If you look at Liverpool’s setup at the minute, if they needed strengthening it would be with a different type of midfielder to what they have now.

‘It would probably be one of the big hitters if they could afford it’.

Few would disagree with the two names touted in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland but they do seem very out of our price range and they also play in area we are well stocked in.

It feels like we’ve been linked with the PSG man for many years and yet it does seem like one that will never be financially viable for our club to be interested.

