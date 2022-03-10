‘If you offered Liverpool…’ – Owen shares silverware prediction as Reds’ quadruple hopes remain intact

Michael Owen has suggested that Liverpool would settle for a double comprised of the League Cup and one of the Premier League or Champions League.

The Merseysiders have progressed through to the quarter-final in Europe and could find themselves in the semi-final of the FA Cup if they beat Nottingham Forest at the end of March.

“I think if you offered Liverpool a double now that considered of the league or Champions League with what they’ve already got, I think they would take the double,” the former Red spoke on BT Sport.

“Listen, they could win more. The FA Cup’s there.

“I mean, to win the Premier League and the Champions League would be some going but they’re still in everything, so you can’t put it past them. They are a brilliant team.

“But as I say, I think if you offered one of the big ones with what they’ve already one, I think that would be a nice year’s work.”

With a squad capable of handling the challenges posed by multiple fronts, however, one would imagine that Jurgen Klopp’s men are far from willing to compromise when it comes to the potential silverware they could secure.

READ MORE: ‘Absolute nightmare’ – Ferdinand horrified by prospect of Owen’s Liverpool & Man City prediction coming true

Between blowing sides away with our devastating front-line, securing nervy 1-0 wins and utilising our depth effectively in key moments, we’ve more than shown our capabilities in challenging for several honours this term.

Our hopes of a trophy-laden season of significant magnitude, of course, may very well rely on the extent to which we can keep this squad fit and healthy.

The return of the likes of Thiago Alcantara and Co. back to the first-team will be a welcome one in that regard as we look to keep fighting on all fronts.

#Ep38 of The Red Nets Podcast: Dissecting a Trent myth, previewing Inter Milan… and more!