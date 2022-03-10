(Images) Virgil van Dijk pictured with JBL and Winston ‘Winne’ Bergwijn as his mixtape nears release

Virgil van Dijk has proven to be a master of the Liverpool defence for four years and now he’s embarking on a new challenge.

As reported and shared by JBL Netherlands, it appears as though the captain of Holland is recording his own mixtape with Dutch rapper Winston ‘Winne’ Bergwijn.

In a post shared on Instagram by our No.4, it reads: ‘@winne_ecktuh has traveled to the UK to get into the studio with @virgilvandijk and put the finishing touches on the mixtape. It’s dropping soon so stay tuned! #VirgilsMixtape’.

READ MORE: “Nowhere near a yellow” – Jamie Carragher disagrees with the decision for Alexis Sanchez to be sent off against Liverpool

For any fans of this genre of music, or just fans of our 30-year-old defender, this looks sure to be one that is not to miss and it will certainly attract a lot of attention when it’s released.

What involvement the former Southampton man has in the release is unknown but let’s see what it’s like.

You never know, it could inspire an FA Cup final song for the Reds should we get there and look to honour a forgotten tradition.

You can view the images of van Dijk via @jblaudio_nl on Instagram:

#Ep38 of The Red Nets Podcast: Dissecting a Trent myth, previewing Inter Milan… and more!