“Including Virgil van Dijk” – Jonathan Woodgate highlights the one player even van Dijk would be frightened of

There aren’t many players in world football that Virgil van Dijk would be frightened at the prospect of facing but Jonathan Woodgate believes there is one.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, the 42-year-old said: “The pace of Kylian Mbappe would frighten any defender, including Virgil van Dijk, he is that quick”.

The former Liverpool scout was speaking ahead of the game against Real Madrid and it wasn’t a bad prediction with the PSG man getting himself on the score sheet.

Given that we have faced Kylian Mbappe twice and he has managed to breach our ordinarily sturdy defence once, it could be assumed that our No.4 may have some concerns about facing him but not enough to have him terrified.

Pace is a massive part of both player’s game but we all know that the captain of Holland can read the game so well, on top of his speed, meaning that he can match-up to any attacker.

Fortunately, given the French side’s exit from the Champions League, this is something that we will have to worry about – for this season at least!

