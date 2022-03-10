Liverpool enter the race with Borussia Dortmund to sign 20-year-old German forward

Jurgen Klopp looks set to go up against his former side Borussia Dortmund, as Liverpool have now been linked with a promising German forward.

As reported by the Express (via BBC Sport): ‘Liverpool will have the chance to sign Red Bull Salzburg’s 20-year-old German striker Karim Adeyemi in the summer transfer window. However, they could face competition from Borussia Dortmund’.

We have grown somewhat of a relationship with the Red Bull outfits and with the Salzburg team, to date five players (Naby Keita, Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino, Andre Wisdom and Alex Manninger) have played for both sides.

In Karim Adeyemi, the Reds have been linked with a very exciting prospect who has already featured three times and scored for his national team and has 15 goals in 21 league games this season.

Given the nationality of the player and our manager, it’s fair to assume that a famous phone call from our boss could help get the deal over the line and with the possible move to his former team faltering – this could be the time to strike.

With the signing of Luis Diaz; it does not appear that we are too desperate for an attacking option but seeing as Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino’s contracts all end next summer, we may need another option if one of them leaves in the next window.

Let’s see what happens with this one.

