Liverpool’s top 10 most popular shirt names on the back of supporters’ shirts revealed

Liverpool fans are lucky to select through a list of stars as they get to decide on whose name to put on the back of their shirt.

The full list (as shared on Liverpool’s website), in reverse order, is: ’10. Andy Robertson, 9. Roberto Firmino, 8. Sadio Mane, 7. Thiago Alcantara, 6. Alisson Becker, 5. Diogo Jota, 4. Jordan Henderson, 3. Trent Alexander-Arnold, 2. Virgil van Dijk, 1. Mohamed Salah’.

There’s not too many surprises on the list, except maybe the fact that our No.20 is ahead of both Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane.

Good to see our captain still high up on the list of fan favourties and maybe the biggest names to miss out is our cult hero Joel Matip and our midfield general Fabinho.

In years gone by there would be no surprises but now there’s so many top players, there’s a list of 10 who are unfortunate to miss out.

Any other players we’ve forgotten that should or could have made the prestigious list?

