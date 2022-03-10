Luis Diaz admits having admired Liverpool stars before Porto exit in glowing review of new teammates

Luis Diaz expressed his delight at sharing the pitch with his fellow forwards at Liverpool following his switch from the Portuguese top-flight.

The Colombian was keen to point out, however, that the quality at the club’s disposal didn’t end with the front-three.

“I’m really, really happy to be sharing a training ground and the pitch with them,” the former FC Porto star told the club’s official website.

“I had admired them from afar but when you are up close and training with them, you can tell a lot more than if you’re watching on TV.

“It’s just not the same watching on TV or from the stands. You appreciate it [more] when you’re alongside them.

“And it’s not just up front but all over the park is that quality amongst every player.”

The 25-year-old has seized his new opportunity with both hands, inspiring rave reviews from Jurgen Klopp, fans and pundits alike with his electric performances on the left-flank.

Though playing through the middle would appear to suit Sadio Mane’s game, it’s testament to the quality of outings our winter signing is posting on a consistent basis that the coaching team have felt confident leaving him in our No.10’s typical spot.

It perhaps raises questions as to how Diogo Jota will be handled going forward, though the fluidity of our forward line should mean there are no genuine struggles with regard to set-up.

For the meantime, being able to soak up experience from the likes of Mo Salah and Co. can only be of benefit to Diaz’s game and his hopes of becoming a regular contributor of goals and assists.

