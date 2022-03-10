‘More than half the league’ are after 24-year-old Liverpool star as he pushes for World Cup move

Juggling talent and game time at Liverpool is a huge challenge for Jurgen Klopp and it appears as though one player is eyeing a move away, amidst a lack of minutes this season.

As reported by 90min, it appears as though Joe Gomez is looking for a move away and there are plenty of teams interested: ’90min can reveal that more half the Premier League are keen on landing him with the biggest interest emerging from Leicester, Tottenham, Newcastle and West Ham.

‘Joe Gomez is hopeful Liverpool will sanction a move away from the club this summer as he looks to mount a bid for a place in England’s World Cup squad.

READ MORE: “Including Virgil van Dijk” – Jonathan Woodgate highlights the one player even van Dijk would be frightened of

‘Despite Klopp’s hopes that Gomez will stay, 90min understands the defender wants to move, although he does have two years left on his current deal and will carry a hefty price tag’.

It had been reported that the England international was happy to remain at Anfield, with the hope of game time increasing as his injury comeback is completed and other options may move away or decline with their age.

Being so young is a massive plus for the former Charlton Athletic man and there’s no questions our boss trusts him in our side, it’s just proving a fine balancing act between our four centre-back options.

Fingers crossed this proves not to be true and our No.12 can remain on Merseyside, regardless of the number of suitors he has.

#Ep38 of The Red Nets Podcast: Dissecting a Trent myth, previewing Inter Milan… and more!