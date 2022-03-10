‘No-one will want to face Liverpool’ – Ex-Red on the worry that European teams will have at the prospect of facing Liverpool

Liverpool are not just historically a European powerhouse but we are also currently one of the greatest sides on the continent, one that no one will want to face.

Speaking on BBC 5 Live Breakfast, Stephen Warnock gave his views on Jurgen Klopp’s team and our European prowess: “It’s very important you get that ability to reset at a good time, this kind of result can heighten the senses and make them really focus on the job at hand.

“The big thing is they’re still in the competition and have managed to get through without even winning the game.

“It’s the old cliche that you have to beat the best teams at some point, but no-one will want to face Liverpool due to their strength in depth.

“They look very healthy at the moment.”

There is never a good time to lose a game but there is a wide-spread feeling that the 90 minute loss to Inter Milan could work in our favour and encourage us to fine-tune our game, ahead of a crucial period in the season.

It’s safe to say that there won’t be a team that wants to face us, as we prepare for the Champions League quarter-final draw.

