Trent shares honest verdict after Anfield Champions League defeat

Trent Alexander-Arnold has admitted things were far from comfortable against Inter Milan as Liverpool secured passage through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League despite losing at Anfield.

A superb goal from Lautaro Martinez gave the visitors hope of a comeback before Alexis Sanchez’s studs-up tackle on Fabinho saw him rewarded with his second yellow of the night and his marching orders.

“I think if we scored in the first half, we could have put the game to bed kind of but we weren’t able to do that,” the fullback told the club’s website.

“And obviously them going down to 10 men helped us see the game out and they never had much threat since then.

“It wasn’t comfortable – of course it wasn’t comfortable – but we were able to see it out.”

The Merseysiders are set to take on Brighton on Saturday, needing all three points to cut the deficit between themselves and Manchester City in half once more.

Our latest home defeat seemed very much one of those games where the outcome deceived neutrals into thinking it reflected the performance.

We shouldn’t lose sight of the fact that we struck the bar three times in a game where the stats suggested we were the superior side.

Ultimately, as Jurgen Klopp rightly noted after the game, it’s a loss without consequence (and the right time to get a loss out of our system) with our hopes of a famous quadruple remaining intact.

