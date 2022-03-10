‘Van Dijk does very little’ – Thierry Henry criticises Virgil van Dijk after Champions League performance

Virgil van Dijk is undoubtedly one of the best players in European football, never mind just the Liverpool squad, but Thierry Henry has some criticism for the Dutch defender.

Speaking on CBS Sports (via HITC), the 44-year-old analysed his role in the only goal of the latest Champions League game: ‘I think that Van Dijk does very little there, he should be tighter to Lautaro Martinez’.

‘Sometimes, he takes that liberty to see what is going to happen.

‘And this is what happens, if he got tighter, then the ball would never have past his leg’.

It’s fair to say that our No.4 could have possibly done a little more for Lautaro Martinez’s goal but not enough to say he did ‘very little’ and that ‘he takes the liberty’ to back off often, is over the top.

On most occasions, you would back Alisson Becker to handle a shot from that far out, it just so happens that the Argentine delivered a brilliant finish and got Inter Milan back into the game.

There will always be assessment and blame attributed to each goal conceded but this seems rather harsh from the Arsenal legend here.

