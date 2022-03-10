(Video) Andy Robertson pulls off a knee-slide as he beats Trent Alexander-Arnold at no-bounce in training

There’s no hiding the competitive rivalry between Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold, even during training sessions.

In the latest episode of Liverpool’s ‘Inside’ series, the Reds were shown training as they prepare for the trip to Brighton and another must-win Premier League game.

Following the rondos, the players got into pairs as they competed or partook in a game of no-bounce and it was no surprise to see our full-backs pairing up.

Before they reached the screens, you could see the friendly way to do it, as Joel Matip and Sadio Mane helped each other keep the ball aloft.

When attention turned to the right and left back, the competition was clear and following an appeal for hand ball by our No.66 it wasn’t long before the Scot was celebrating.

The ball dropped to the floor and Scotland’s captain picked it up and ran away to pull-off a dramatic knee-slide in celebration.

You can watch the video of Robertson and Alexander-Arnold (at 5:00) courtesy of LFC TV (via Reddit user u/snh96):

