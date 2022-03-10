(Video) James Milner fuming with Sadio Mane during training ground rondo

James Milner and Sadio Mane took part in a light-hearted disagreement during the latest Liverpool training session.

As shared on Liverpool’s ‘Inside’ series, our vice captain played a pass between Diogo Jota and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, during a training ground rondo.

The 36-year-old’s pass went past our Senegalese winger who couldn’t reach the ball with his foot, much to the enjoyment of the rest of the players in the circle.

Two of the loudest bystanders were Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson who very much enjoyed mocking our No.7 and ensuring he was put in the middle.

“What a shame!” and “It only needed a touch!” could be heard being shouted at the Leeds-born midfielder, who was less than pleased with the former Southampton man.

It’s good to see the high morale in the squad and that they’re all getting on so well!

You can watch the video of Milner and Mane (at 2:29) courtesy of LFC TV (via Reddit user u/snh96):

